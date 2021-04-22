UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, Hashish Recovered In Sargodha

Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:39 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered in sargodha

The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, Sahiwal police conducted raids and arrestedMuhammad Imran and Ahsan besides recovering 2.740 Kg hashish.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

