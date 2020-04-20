UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested in Bahawalpur

Police have arrested two drug peddlers from Peepal chowk area and recovered liquor from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two drug peddlers from Peepal chowk area and recovered liquor from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Civil Lines conducted raid at a den and arrested two drug peddlers.

The police recovered 1650 liter alcohol and 780 bottles liquor from the possession of the suspects. The accused were identified as Safdar and Imtiaz.

The police had registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

