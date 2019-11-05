Two drug peddlers arrested in Charsadda

Police in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics has arrested drug smuggler by recovering nine kilogram hashish from his possession, spokesman said on Tuesday

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) Police in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics has arrested drug smuggler by recovering nine kilogram hashish from his possession, spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, on the directives of DPO Charsadda Irfanullah Khan, a team of Nisatta Police Station started snap checking near Tarlanday Mor and inspected a suspected car bearing No. LEF1413.

During checking police found nine kilogram hashish hidden in secret compartment of the car and arrested a car driver identified as Abdul Haleem.

The accused confessed to smuggling narcotics and informed that the drugs were purchased from drug dealer Amjad resident of Qambar Khel Bara. Police in another raid arrested the drug dealer Amjad.

FIR has been lodged against both the drug peddlers under 'The Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997' and further investigations were underway.