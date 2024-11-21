Two drug peddlers arrested in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Dera police during an operation arrested two drug peddlers in the limits of police station Glotti on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Glotti police station Bashir Ahmed with police team during the operation arrested Muhammad Asif son of Isa Khan resident of Wanda Talgai and recovered 48 grams of hashish from his possession.

During another action police arrested Riyazuddin son of Muhammad Khan resident of Wanda Abu and recovered 115 grams of heroin from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigations.