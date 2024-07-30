Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In Nowshera Virkan

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested two individuals and recovered a significant amount of hashish from their possession during operation against drug dealers in Nowshera Virkan.

According to Police, the arrests were made under the direction of the Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Gujranwala.

The Chowk Hydaria police while on patrol in the Babbar Chowk area apprehended Zahid Gul from Mohalla Bath, Nowshera Virkan, and Muhammad Nawaz Work from Channi Warkan.

The police recovered 560 grams of hashish from Zahid Gul and 1,350 grams of hashish from Muhammad Nawaz Work.

Cases have been registered against the accused individuals.

