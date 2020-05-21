UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2450 grams hashish from them

A spokesman informed that, in a raid Perwadhai Police held Sajjid Mehmood for having 1200 grams hashish while another raid R A bazar Police apprehended Waheed and seized 1250 grams hashish from their possession.

Police have registered cases against them under narcotics control act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis has appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, spokesman said.

