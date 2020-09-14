Two drug peddlers arrested, liquor recovered

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and seized safina gutka and illegal liquor from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and seized safina gutka and illegal liquor from their possession.

On the directive of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, Incharge CIA police carried out raid and arrested an accused Younis s/o Muhammad Usman Chandio and recovered 10500 packets of safina gutka.

Meanwhile SHO Nangarparkar conducted crackdown in his territorial limits and recovered 70 litres illegal liquor from his possession.

Police have registered cases against suspects under the control of Narcotics control Act.