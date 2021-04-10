Two drug peddlers arrested, narcotics seized in sargodha

Police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

Police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to police spokesman here on Saturday,the team of Kotmomin police station headed by SHO Khurram Shahzad conducted raids under its jurisdiction and arrested two accused and recovered 2.

714 kg hashish, 2.496 Kg opium, 25 gm ice and a pistol 9mm from them.

The accused were identified as Tanveer Abbas and Muhammad Anwar.

Separate cases were registered.