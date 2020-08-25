Two drug peddlers arrested; over 2530 grams hashish recovered

Rawalpindi police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested two drug peddlers besides recovering over 2530 grams hashish from their possession

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Rattamral Police arrested Jahangir Khan and recovered 1300 grams hashish .

In another raid, Wah Cantt police nabbed a drug peddler namely Muhammad Asif for having 1230 grams hashish.

The police registered separate cases against both the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation are underway.

Divisional SPs concerned appreciated the performance of Rattamral and Wah Cantt police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoringagainst those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.