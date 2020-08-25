UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over 2530 Grams Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested; over 2530 grams hashish recovered

Rawalpindi police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested two drug peddlers besides recovering over 2530 grams hashish from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested two drug peddlers besides recovering over 2530 grams hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Rattamral Police arrested Jahangir Khan and recovered 1300 grams hashish .

In another raid, Wah Cantt police nabbed a drug peddler namely Muhammad Asif for having 1230 grams hashish.

The police registered separate cases against both the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation are underway.

Divisional SPs concerned appreciated the performance of Rattamral and Wah Cantt police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoringagainst those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

4 seconds ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

1 minute ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

20 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

35 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.