Two drug peddlers arrested; over 2630 grams charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested two drug peddlers.

besides recovering over 2630 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Race Course Police arrested a drug smuggler namely Sohab Kazmi and recovered 1330 grams charras.

In another raid, Taxila police nabbed Tariq Mehmood for having 1300 grams charras.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation are underway.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of Race Course and Taxila police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.