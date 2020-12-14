UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, Over 5kg Hashish Seized In Multan

Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers in different raids in Shujabad Tehsil Sadar area and recovered over five kilogram hashish from their possession.

Police spokesman said that police teams led by SHO Sadar Shuhabad Haji Liaquat Ali arrested accused Nazar alias Lalu with 4100 gram hashish while Kashif alias Kashi had 1100 gram hashish in possession when he was taken into custody.

Both the accused used to sell drugs in Shujabad area.

Separate cases have been registered and investigations were in progress.

