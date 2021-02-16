UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over Four Kg Charras Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested; over four kg charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The police in ongoing drive against drug peddlers on Tuesday conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused besides recovering over four kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Pirwadhai police arrested a drug peddler namely Faisal Khan besides recovering 2200 grams charras from his possession.

In another raid, Saddar Baroni police held Amjadullah and seized 2670 grams charras.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations were underway, he added.

