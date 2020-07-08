Two drug peddlers arrested; over two kg charras recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers besides recovering over two kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Jatli police arrested Muhammad Abbas alias Basa for having over 1680 grams charras.

In another raid, Kotli Sattian police managed to net a drug peddler namely Yasir Mehmood and seized 1100 grams charras.

The police registered separate cases against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Jatli and Kotli Sattian policeand directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.