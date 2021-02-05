Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, Wine Recovered In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:42 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of Baghdadul Jadid police station raided a den within their jurisdiction and arrested two accused.
The police recovered 170 bottles of wine from their possession.
The suspects were identified as Adnan and Javed. The police have registered a case against them. Further probe was in process.