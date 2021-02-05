Two drug peddlers arrested, wine recovered in bahawalpur

Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of Baghdadul Jadid police station raided a den within their jurisdiction and arrested two accused.

The police recovered 170 bottles of wine from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Adnan and Javed. The police have registered a case against them. Further probe was in process.