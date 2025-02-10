Two drug peddlers arrested with hashish, liquor

Police have arrested two drug peddlers in separate raids and recovered narcotics from their possession, here on Monday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested two drug peddlers in separate raids and recovered narcotics from their possession, here on Monday.

Bhawana Police, on a tip-off, arrested drug peddler Iqbal and recovered 1400 grams hashish from his possession.

In another raid, drug peddler Mazhar was arrested with 25 liters liquor. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken across the district to save our generation from the scourge of drugs. A crackdown is underway against drug peddlers under a special campaign across the district, he added.