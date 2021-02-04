Two drug peddlers arrested with narcotics in sialkot

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug paddlers with narcotics here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug paddlers with narcotics here.

According to the police, the officials conducted a search operation and arrested two accused with narcotics.

The police recovered 2.120kg ice from Sohail Ahmed and 2.275kg hashish from Asghar.