Two Drug Peddlers Arrested With Narcotics In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:41 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug paddlers with narcotics here.
According to the police, the officials conducted a search operation and arrested two accused with narcotics.
The police recovered 2.120kg ice from Sohail Ahmed and 2.275kg hashish from Asghar.