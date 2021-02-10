UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Arrested With Narcotics In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:17 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers in Sialkot district.

According to police here,the team conducted search operation against drug peddlers and arrested two accused-- Nasser Ahmed and Muhammad Saeed and recovered 4.280kg hashish from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

