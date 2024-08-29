Two Drug-peddlers Awarded Imprisonment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Additional District & Sessions Judge Awais Ahmad awarded life term to two drug-traffickers on Thursday.
A drug pusher Majid r/o Piplan has been awarded life term while his accomplice Maqsood Ahmad has been awarded 10-year imprisonment.
According to the prosecution, Kotwali police had arrested them red-handed with 29kg hashish last year.
Separately, Special Judge Anti-Corruption Zahid Mahmood Ghaznvi issued arrest warrants for former SHO Saddar Inspector Farooq Ahmad Ranjha for noncompliance of court orders.
The court had summoned the SHO several times in a case but he did not appear before the court.
The court ordered the CPO to present the SHO before the court in handcuffs on the next date.
Recent Stories
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City experiences intermittent rain2 minutes ago
-
LESCO holds e-court for addressing complaints12 minutes ago
-
Media literacy urged to counter misinformation in digital age12 minutes ago
-
Saudi ministry issues health advisory for Hajj 202513 minutes ago
-
People could not be left alone in difficult time of emergency rain; Dr. Lal Chand22 minutes ago
-
Missing youth found dead22 minutes ago
-
LDA & TEPA seal over 3 dozen properties22 minutes ago
-
LUH board management meeting held22 minutes ago
-
LESCO holds E-Kutchery23 minutes ago
-
River Indus runs in medium, low flood: FFC32 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI conducts seminar on new sales tax return of PRA32 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz vows unwavering resolve to root out terrorism from country32 minutes ago