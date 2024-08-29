Two drug-peddlers awarded imprisonment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Additional District & Sessions Judge Awais Ahmad awarded life term to two drug-traffickers on Thursday.

A drug pusher Majid r/o Piplan has been awarded life term while his accomplice Maqsood Ahmad has been awarded 10-year imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Kotwali police had arrested them red-handed with 29kg hashish last year.

Separately, Special Judge Anti-Corruption Zahid Mahmood Ghaznvi issued arrest warrants for former SHO Saddar Inspector Farooq Ahmad Ranjha for noncompliance of court orders.

The court had summoned the SHO several times in a case but he did not appear before the court.

The court ordered the CPO to present the SHO before the court in handcuffs on the next date.