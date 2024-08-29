Open Menu

Two Drug-peddlers Awarded Imprisonment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Two drug-peddlers awarded imprisonment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Additional District & Sessions Judge Awais Ahmad awarded life term to two drug-traffickers on Thursday.

A drug pusher Majid r/o Piplan has been awarded life term while his accomplice Maqsood Ahmad has been awarded 10-year imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Kotwali police had arrested them red-handed with 29kg hashish last year.

Separately, Special Judge Anti-Corruption Zahid Mahmood Ghaznvi issued arrest warrants for former SHO Saddar Inspector Farooq Ahmad Ranjha for noncompliance of court orders.

The court had summoned the SHO several times in a case but he did not appear before the court.

The court ordered the CPO to present the SHO before the court in handcuffs on the next date.

Related Topics

Police Piplan Saddar Court

Recent Stories

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

3 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

4 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

4 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

4 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

4 hours ago
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

18 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

18 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan