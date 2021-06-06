Two drug peddlers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Kamran alias Kaami and Muhammad Waris respectively by Kup and Bahauddin Zakariya police stations.

Police have also recovered 1155 gram Heroin and 92 bottles of imported wine from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources said.