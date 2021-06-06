UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drug Peddlers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

Two drug peddlers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Kamran alias Kaami and Muhammad Waris respectively by Kup and Bahauddin Zakariya police stations.

Police have also recovered 1155 gram Heroin and 92 bottles of imported wine from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE government launches 1st batch of The &quot;Moo ..

6 minutes ago

AJK President concerned over fresh build up of occ ..

19 minutes ago

PDM disintegrated after separation of PPP, ANP; sa ..

19 minutes ago

Versatile singer Naeem Bubloo dies

19 minutes ago

Global Journalism Community Urges Pakistan to Drop ..

22 minutes ago

Chief Minister deplores politicking over train acc ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.