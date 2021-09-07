Two drug-peddlers held

The district police arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them, on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them, on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, during the ongoing drive against drug-sellers in the district, a Saddar police station team conducted raids, arrested Muhammad Shahzad and Mumtaz Ahmed and recovered 2.5-kg hashish from them.

Police registered separate cases against them.