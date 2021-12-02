UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Peddlers Held

Police have arrested two drug pushers during a crack down and recovered more than 2 kg drugs from their possession, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two drug pushers during a crack down and recovered more than 2 kg drugs from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

Naseerabad police held drug peddler Adnan and recovered 1.

3 kg of drug and a pistol from his possession while Rata Amral police arrested Jan Mohammad and recovered 1.3 kg of drug from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them under gambling act.

SSP Operations said that the arrested accused should be challaned with solid evidence adding, strict action should be taken against drug peddlers to safe future of young generation.

More Stories From Pakistan

