Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Held; 16kgs Of Narcotics Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Two drug peddlers held; 16kgs of narcotics recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Excise Police on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 10 kg of heroin and six kg of hashish.

According to the spokesman, the Excise Police Station Peshawar Region conducted an operation on Ring Road Motorway opposite DSP Pump Peshawar and foiled a bid to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab.

During the operation, 10 kg of heroin was recovered from the secret compartments of the vehicle, said the spokesman adding that an accused Rehman Syed, resident of Timargara, district Lower Dir was arrested on the spot.

In another operation, six kg of hashish was recovered from the hidden compartments of the vehicle and a peddler Zeeshan Ahmed resident of Gulbela Kochian, Peshawar was arrested.

The excise police registered cases and started further investigation from the accused.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Punjab Motorway Police Station Drugs Road Vehicle Dir From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly

Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly

55 minutes ago
 Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers ..

Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

4 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

21 hours ago
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

2 days ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan