Two Drug Peddlers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Two drug peddlers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Sandal Bar police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two drug peddlers

and recovered contraband from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Chak No 29-JB and arrested a

drug peddler Maqsood with 1.

75kg hashish.

In another raid, the police arrested Asif Ali and recovered 1.25 kg hashish

from his possession.

The accused have been sent to lockups after registration of cases against them.

