FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Saddar police nabbed two drug peddlers here on Monday.

A police team headed by SHO Rai Aftab Wasim raided a hideout of drug suppliers at Chak No 215-RB and arrested two accused, who were later identified as Suhail Gulu and Ajmal.

Police seized 1.5 kg hashish and 10 liters of liquor.