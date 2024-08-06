Two Drug Peddlers Held
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Sialkot police arrested two drug peddlers including a woman with narcotics
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Sialkot police arrested two drug peddlers including a woman with narcotics.
According to a police spokesperson, SHO Kotli Said Amir along with a police team arrested Qamar Abbbas and Uzma Bibi with 2kg hashish. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.
