Two drug peddlers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Sialkot police arrested two drug peddlers including a woman with narcotics.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Kotli Said Amir along with a police team arrested Qamar Abbbas and Uzma Bibi with 2kg hashish. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.