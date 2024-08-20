Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Two drug peddlers held

District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO City Pasrur police along with police team raided in the jurisdiction of Pasrur and recovered 1940 gram hashish from the possession of accused Zafar Iqbal and Asad Tahir.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

More Stories From Pakistan