Two Drug Peddlers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Noshehra Jadid police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and liquor from their possession.
Police said here on Tuesday that acting on a tip-off, a police party headed by Station House Officer, Siddique Dhudhi conducted raids at dens and arrested two alleged drug pushers--Sajid and Nafees.
The team also recovered 1,000 grams crystal ice and 35 liters liquor from them.
Cases were registered under Anti-Narcotics Act and police launched investigation.
