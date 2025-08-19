Two drug peddlers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Police arrested two individuals and recovered a significant quantity of drugs during a special crackdown launched on Tuesday in the district.

According to police sources, Raja Raam and City Shujabad police teams apprehended Muhammad Sajjad and Ghulam Abbas as part of an ongoing operation against drug dealers.

During the raid, over two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) were recovered from their possession. The suspects were allegedly preparing to distribute the drugs at various locations in the area.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar has directed all police units to continue the crackdown against drug peddlers on a daily basis, in line with the vision of making the district drug-free, police sources added.