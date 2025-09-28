Two Drug Peddlers Held
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Dolphin Squad continued its crackdown on drug peddlers by arresting two individuals from Kahna and Sherakot on Sunday.
According to Dolphin police sources, the arrests were made in Jhalke village, Bau Di Ghati, where 250 grams of ice and 25 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of the accused.
One of the arrested, Azman alias Chitti, was handed over to Sherakot and Kahna police stations for further action. The Dolphin Squad continues to play a key role in combating drug trafficking in the area.
Recent Stories
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three robbers killed by firing of their accomplices5 minutes ago
-
Six killed, two injured in road accident near Burewala5 minutes ago
-
Three bookies arrested5 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held5 minutes ago
-
Recovered assets of Rs804 million handed over to their owners: CPO5 minutes ago
-
Assistive devices distributed5 minutes ago
-
Police bust three-member gang involved in street crime and motorcycle theft in Wah Cantt5 minutes ago
-
Shireen Jinnah colony Bus terminal should be modernized: Bus Owners15 minutes ago
-
PUC Chairman urges dialogue, religious harmony to counter sectarianism and extremism15 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul pays surprise visit to Industrial Area, Women Police Stations15 minutes ago
-
IGP hands over house to family of martyred constable15 minutes ago
-
SPU to be reorganized for enhanced security of foreign citizens and CPEC projects15 minutes ago