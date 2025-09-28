Two drug peddlers held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Dolphin Squad continued its crackdown on drug peddlers by arresting two individuals from Kahna and Sherakot on Sunday.

According to Dolphin police sources, the arrests were made in Jhalke village, Bau Di Ghati, where 250 grams of ice and 25 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of the accused.

One of the arrested, Azman alias Chitti, was handed over to Sherakot and Kahna police stations for further action. The Dolphin Squad continues to play a key role in combating drug trafficking in the area.