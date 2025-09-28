Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Held

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Two drug peddlers held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Dolphin Squad continued its crackdown on drug peddlers by arresting two individuals from Kahna and Sherakot on Sunday.

According to Dolphin police sources, the arrests were made in Jhalke village, Bau Di Ghati, where 250 grams of ice and 25 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of the accused.

One of the arrested, Azman alias Chitti, was handed over to Sherakot and Kahna police stations for further action. The Dolphin Squad continues to play a key role in combating drug trafficking in the area.

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Counc ..

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..

1 hour ago
 President offers condolences on passing of Salem I ..

President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi

2 hours ago
 Museum of Future launches Master Class series with ..

Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in Oct ..

UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October

4 hours ago
 UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-rea ..

UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..

4 hours ago
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leader ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30

4 hours ago
 Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on O ..

Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3

5 hours ago
 Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu D ..

Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarte ..

UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad

6 hours ago
 UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boo ..

UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability

6 hours ago
 Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan