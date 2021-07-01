UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Held, 2320 Grams Charras Recovered

Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Two drug peddlers held, 2320 grams charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused besides recovering 2320 grams charras (Marijuana) from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police arrested a drug peddler namely Muhammad Nadeem besides recovering 1200 grams kg charras from his possession.

Pirwadhai police held Adeel Hussain for possessing 1120 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal appreciated the performance of police teams and directed to continue raids against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers.

More Stories From Pakistan

