Two drug peddlers held; 2550 grams charras, 96 drugs injection seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized drugs from their possession during a crackdown launched in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt Police station on Saturday.

A Police spokesman informed, that in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Abbas Younis , Wah Cant police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug peddlers named Saqib Khan and Shehbaz khan and seized 2550 grams of Charras and 96 drugs injection from their possession.

Separate cases had been registered against the drug peddlers while further investigations were underway, he added.