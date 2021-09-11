UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Peddlers Held; 2680 Grams Marijuana Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:43 PM

Two drug peddlers held; 2680 grams marijuana recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused besides recovering 2680 grams charras ( Marijuana) from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police held a drug peddler namely Zayad and recovered 2260 grams marijuana while Chontra police rounded up Muhammad Shoaib for possessing 420 grams marijuana.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi have accelerated their ongoing operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he informed.

