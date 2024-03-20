Two Drug Peddlers Held, 3kg Hashish Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered three kilogrammes hashish from their possession.
According to details, sub inspector City police Kot Addu Sanaullah along with his team raided and arrested two drug dealers named Jamshaid Hussain and Muhammad Afzal resident of district Layyah and recovered drugs.
Case was registered against the accused and further legal action launched.
APP/kmr-sak
