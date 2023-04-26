Two drug-peddlers held, 4kg hashish seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two drug-peddlers with contraband and registered separate cases against them.

A police report said here on Wednesday that a drug-peddler Amir was arrested from Fawara Chowk from Jaranwala Road and 1.

5kg hashish was recovered from him.

Another drug supplier, Shah Nawaz, was held from Chak No 28-GB in Saddar police Jaranwala limits and 2.5kg hashish was recovered from his hideout.

Police have sent the accused behind bars and started investigation.