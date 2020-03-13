UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Held: 72 Kg Narcotics Seized In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:06 PM

Rawalpindi Police during its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Friday arrested two drug peddlers, recovering 46.8 Kg Charas and 25.2 Kg Opium from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police during its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Friday arrested two drug peddlers, recovering 46.8 Kg Charas and 25.2 Kg Opium from their possession.

A spokesman informed that while acting on a tip off, R A bazaar police intercepted a vehicle and recovered 46.8 Kg Charas and 25.

2 Kg Opium and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Izhar Ahmed and Gul Hussain. The accused were tryingto smuggle the drugs in different parts of the city.

The police have registered cases against them under narcotics control act while further investigations were underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis has appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman said.

