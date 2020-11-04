Two Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crackdown launched at different areas of the city.
The teams of different police station conducted raids and arrested two drug peddlers --Muhammad Sajjad and Imran.
Police recovered 1.255 kg hashish, 510 gram opium and 50 litres local made wine from their possession.
Separate cases were registered.