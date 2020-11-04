Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crackdown launched at different areas of the city.

The teams of different police station conducted raids and arrested two drug peddlers --Muhammad Sajjad and Imran.

Police recovered 1.255 kg hashish, 510 gram opium and 50 litres local made wine from their possession.

Separate cases were registered.