Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered drugs and wine from their possession here on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson, Makhdoom Rasheed police led by SHO Rai Muhammad Akram Kharral raided and caught two drug peddlers namely Muhammad Naveed and Nasir Shah.

Police have also recovered over one kilogramme of hashish and 15 litres of wines from their possession.

Cases were also registered against the accused.