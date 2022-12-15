UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Korangi police on Thursday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and drugs money from their possession.

According to an official, the arrested persons were identified as Jawad Hussain and Abdul Jabbar alias Panjab.

Both were most wanted drug peddlers.

The accused were arrested from the jurisdiction of Zaman Town police station. The accused were habitual offenders and had also been arrested in past.

Police recovered 1 kg hashish and drug money from their possession. A case had been registered and arrested were handed over to investigation authorities.

