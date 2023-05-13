UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and recovered over six kilogrammes of hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman on Thursday, police on a tip-off raided and arrested two drug peddlers namely Ahmad Yar and Kiran Bibi during a police picket at Qasba Talmba.

Similarly, police have also arrested an outlaw Zeeshan Hiraj from Pull Chaoni and seized an illegal weapon from him.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq hailed the police team over their performance and said that the anti-social elements would be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Police Women From Weapon

Recent Stories

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

43 minutes ago
 FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations wi ..

FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burund ..

56 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism a ..

Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism after Imran Khan’s arrest

1 hour ago
 Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning ..

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning 'fight'

2 hours ago
 Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head co ..

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head coach

3 hours ago
 ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial ..

ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.