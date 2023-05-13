Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and recovered over six kilogrammes of hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman on Thursday, police on a tip-off raided and arrested two drug peddlers namely Ahmad Yar and Kiran Bibi during a police picket at Qasba Talmba.

Similarly, police have also arrested an outlaw Zeeshan Hiraj from Pull Chaoni and seized an illegal weapon from him.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq hailed the police team over their performance and said that the anti-social elements would be brought to justice.