Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Gulgasht police have raided and arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over two kilogrammes of hashish from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Gulgasht Rao Zia-ur-Rehman along with his team have raided Pull Bararan and Syedan Wala bypass and arrested drug peddlers Muhammad Kashif and Khizar Hayat and recovered over two kilogrammes of hashish. Cases have been registered against the accused and legal action launched.