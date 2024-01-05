Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered five kilogrammes of hashish from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered five kilogrammes of hashish from their possession.

According to details, SHO Sadar police station, Asmat Abbas along with his team raided and arrested two drug peddlers Zafrullah and Latif Lashari in separate raids and recovered five kg hashish from their possession.

Cases were also registered against the accused and legal action was launched.



