Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and recovered over two kilograms hashish from their possession here Wednesday.

According to details, City police SHO Mahar Ikhlaq along with his team on a tip off raided and arrested two drug peddlers named Noreen w/o Waqar Younus and Asad Rehman s/o Abdul Jabbar from Shabbir stadium and Sangat hotel.

Police recovered 2500 gramm hashing from their possession and registered cases against them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak hailed the police team performance.