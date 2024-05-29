Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and recovered over two kilograms hashish from their possession here Wednesday.

According to details, City police SHO Mahar Ikhlaq along with his team on a tip off raided and arrested two drug peddlers named Noreen w/o Waqar Younus and Asad Rehman s/o Abdul Jabbar from Shabbir stadium and Sangat hotel.

Police recovered 2500 gramm hashing from their possession and registered cases against them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak hailed the police team performance.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Women From

Recent Stories

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad fou ..

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

3 hours ago
 ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in ..

ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK

3 hours ago
 UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

5 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

5 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

9 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

18 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

23 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

1 day ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan