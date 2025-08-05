Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over two kilograms

of heroin during two separate raids.

According to a spokesperson for the police, Sadar police Kahror Pacca raided and arrested a drug peddler,

Allah Dad with 1120 gramme heroin.

Meanwhile, Dhanot police, on a tip off, raided and arrested Nadeem Rajpoot besides recovering

1060-g heroin.

Separate cases were registered against the accused under a drug act and launched interrogation.

