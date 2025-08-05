Two Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over two kilograms
of heroin during two separate raids.
According to a spokesperson for the police, Sadar police Kahror Pacca raided and arrested a drug peddler,
Allah Dad with 1120 gramme heroin.
Meanwhile, Dhanot police, on a tip off, raided and arrested Nadeem Rajpoot besides recovering
1060-g heroin.
Separate cases were registered against the accused under a drug act and launched interrogation.
