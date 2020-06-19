Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crackdown launched at different areas of the city.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Qamar-Ul-Zaman and Umair Atique.

The drug peddlers have been arrested respectively by Makhdoom Rasheed and Budhla Sanat police.

Police have also recovered 1.400 kg Hashish and 60 litre local made wine from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers with the concerned police stations.