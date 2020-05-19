UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered In Rawalpindi

Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:20 PM

Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2 kg of charas from them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2 kg of charas from them.

A spokesman informed that, in a raid Saddar Beroni Police held Dilawar for having 1350 grams of Charas while in another raid police apprehended Muhammad Ikram and seized 1400 grams of Charas from his possession.

Police have registered cases against them under narcotics control act while further investigations are underway.

