Two Drug Peddlers Held During Search Operation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Two drug peddlers held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two drug peddlers during house-to-house search operation launched here at Makhdoom Rasheed police station areas,said a Police on Sunday.

According to police spokesman,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through different areas of the police station.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The JTT teams arrested two drug peddlers including a female drug peddler besides recovering over one Kg Hashish, 1700 token Heroin, dozens of bottles of wine and cash Rs 52000 from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations,A spokesman added.

