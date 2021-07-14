Two drug peddlers held, hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control department on Wednesday raided and arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 1.6 kilograms hashish from their possession here.

A spokesperson for Excise department said that the team led by Inspectors Mian Shoukat Hussain and Hassan Abbas raided and arrested two drug peddlers namely Anees Tooti and Salman in limits of Mumtazabad police station.

Excise department also got lodged case against the accused with the police.