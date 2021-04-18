Two drug peddlers held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :District police raided and arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to police sources, SHO Sadar police station Shakil Ahmad along with his team raided and arrested drug peddler Irfan Tauhid alias Bannu who is the son of lady constable Shamim Bibi.

Police have recovered 1500 gramme hashish and 240 gramme heroin from his possession.

Similarly, notorious drug smuggler namely Zafar alias Zafri was also apprehended by police and recovered over one kg heroin and illegal weapon from his possession.

Separate cases were got lodged against the accused.