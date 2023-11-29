Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Held; Ice, Heroin Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The district police arrested two drug peddlers on Wednesday recovering over 600 grams of drugs from their possession in the limits of the City police station.

According to a police spokesman, the drive against the menace of drugs was successfully continued across the district following the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During the campaign, he said, a police team of City police station led by SHO Arsalan Khan Gandapur, during a routine patrol, arrested two drug dealers named Zafar Abbas son of Nazar Hussain and Adnan Baloch son of Yousaf Baloch recovering 293 gram Ice drug and 317-gram heroin from them.

The police also registered a case against the arrested accused.

