Two drug peddlers held; Ice recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Dera police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers recovering 517 grams of Ice drug from their possession here in the limits of Cantt Police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan arrested drug dealer Imran son of Saleem Rajput and recovered 297 grams Ice from him here near Muhajir graveyard.

Similarly, another drug dealer Wajid son of Munir Baloch was arrested with recovery of 220 grams of Ice.

The police also registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

APP/akt